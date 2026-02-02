Associate Sponsors

Quick Wrap: Nifty Infrastructure Index records a surge of 2.26%, NIFTY climbs 1.06%

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST
Nifty Infrastructure index ended up 2.26% at 9125.25 today. The index has lost 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd jumped 7.58%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 5.05% and Bharat Forge Ltd rose 4.80%. The Nifty Infrastructure index has increased 11.00% over last one year compared to the 6.84% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index increased 2.13% and Nifty PSE index increased 2.04% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 1.06% to close at 25088.4 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 1.17% to close at 81666.46 today.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 5:05 PM IST

