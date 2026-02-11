Associate Sponsors

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 1.76%

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST
Nifty IT index ended down 1.76% at 35095.15 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, LTIMindtree Ltd slipped 2.59%, Persistent Systems Ltd shed 2.53% and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd dropped 2.51%. The Nifty IT index is down 16.00% over last one year compared to the 12.49% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.30% and Nifty PSU Bank index added 1.03% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.07% to close at 25953.85 while the SENSEX is down 0.05% to close at 84233.64 today.

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

