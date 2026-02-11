Nifty February futures trade at premium

SBI, BHEL and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty February 2026 futures closed at 25,989.70 a premium of 35.85 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,953.85 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index advanced 18.70 points or 0.07% to 25,953.85.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1% to 11.56.

State Bank of India(SBI), Bharat Heavy Electrical (BHEL) and HDFC Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The February 2026 F&O contracts will expire on 24 February 2026.