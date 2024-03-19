Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index declines 2.90%, NIFTY Tumbles 1.08%

Nifty IT index ended down 2.90% at 35814.65 today. The index is down 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd slipped 4.22%, L&T Technology Services Ltd shed 3.65% and Wipro Ltd dropped 3.01%. The Nifty IT index is up 26.00% over last one year compared to the 28.43% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.45% and Nifty Pharma index is down 2.17% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 1.08% to close at 21817.45 while the SENSEX is down 1.01% to close at 72012.05 today.

