Nifty IT index ended down 5.57% at 29384.45 today. The index has gained 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd shed 8.39%, Persistent Systems Ltd slipped 6.82% and LTM Ltd fell 6.66%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 20.00% over last one year compared to the 4.63% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index gained 1.70% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.33% to close at 23405.6 while the SENSEX has dropped 0.41% to close at 74346.17 today.

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