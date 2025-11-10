Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 1.62%

Nifty IT index ended up 1.62% at 35688.25 today. The index has gained 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Infosys Ltd rose 2.49%, HCL Technologies Ltd gained 1.86% and Mphasis Ltd added 1.47%. The Nifty IT index has fallen 15.00% over last one year compared to the 5.91% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has dropped 1.04% and Nifty Pharma index added 0.95% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.32% to close at 25574.35 while the SENSEX increased 0.38% to close at 83535.35 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News