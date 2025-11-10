Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Safari Industries gains after Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Safari Industries gains after Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:36 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Safari Industries (India) jumped 4.36% to Rs 2,140 after the company reported a 58.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.94 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 29.66 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 16.54% YoY to Rs 533.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit fell 7.03% and 1.08% rose in revenue.

Total expenses increased 12.21% to Rs 479.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 427 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 176.95 crore (up 19.05% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 35.47 crore (up 17.52% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 60.13 crore in Q2 FY26, up 58.90% from Rs 37.84 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 31.53% to Rs 97.43 crore on 16.91% increase in revenue to Rs 1,061.38 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY 2025-26. The said dividend will be paid on or before 6 December 2025.

Safari Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

EUR/USD nearing 2-week high; deteriorating Eurozone investor sentiment index caps upside

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the September 2025 quarter

JTL Industries consolidated net profit declines 18.74% in the September 2025 quarter

RHI Magnesita India consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story