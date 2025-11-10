Safari Industries gains after Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Safari Industries (India) jumped 4.36% to Rs 2,140 after the company reported a 58.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.94 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 29.66 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 16.54% YoY to Rs 533.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit fell 7.03% and 1.08% rose in revenue.

Total expenses increased 12.21% to Rs 479.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 427 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 176.95 crore (up 19.05% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 35.47 crore (up 17.52% YoY) during the period under review.