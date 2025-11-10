Safari Industries gains after Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Safari Industries (India) jumped 4.36% to Rs 2,140 after the company reported a 58.26% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.94 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 29.66 crore recorded in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 16.54% YoY to Rs 533.55 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit fell 7.03% and 1.08% rose in revenue.
Total expenses increased 12.21% to Rs 479.17 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 427 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 176.95 crore (up 19.05% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 35.47 crore (up 17.52% YoY) during the period under review.
Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 60.13 crore in Q2 FY26, up 58.90% from Rs 37.84 crore reported in Q2 FY25.
On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 31.53% to Rs 97.43 crore on 16.91% increase in revenue to Rs 1,061.38 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share for FY 2025-26. The said dividend will be paid on or before 6 December 2025.
Safari Industries (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of luggage and luggage accessories.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app