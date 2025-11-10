Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

Solar Industries India reported a 20.66% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 344.97 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 285.88 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 21.35% YoY to Rs 2,082.22 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

On sequentially, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.85% and 3.35% decline in revenue.

Total expenses increased 20.56% to Rs 1,620.94 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Rs 1,344.41 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 908.18 crore (up 33.25% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 194.70 crore (up 34.56% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter stood at Rs 489.52 crore in Q2 FY26, up 20.28% from Rs 406.97 crore reported in Q2 FY25.

On half-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit rose 19.15% to Rs 683.67 crore on 24.58% increase in revenue to Rs 4,236.67 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Solar Industries India (SIIL) is the flagship company of the Solar Group. SIIL, along with its subsidiaries, manufactures bulk explosives, packaged explosives, and initiating systems, which find application in the mining, infrastructure, and construction industries.

