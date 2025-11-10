Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with economists ahead of Union Budget 2026-27

Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday kicked off the pre-Budget consultation process by meeting the countrys leading economists in New Delhi as part of preparations for the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, and senior officials from the Finance Ministry. Deliberations centred on key macroeconomic priorities, fiscal strategy, and policy inputs to guide the framing of the Budget.

Sitharaman also held discussions with agriculturists and farmer organisations. These sessions are part of the governments annual pre-Budget exercise, which seeks feedback from a wide range of stakeholders before the Budget is tabled in Parliament early next year.