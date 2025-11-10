Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with economists ahead of Union Budget 2026-27

Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations with economists ahead of Union Budget 2026-27

Image
Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday kicked off the pre-Budget consultation process by meeting the countrys leading economists in New Delhi as part of preparations for the upcoming Union Budget 2026-27.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India, and senior officials from the Finance Ministry. Deliberations centred on key macroeconomic priorities, fiscal strategy, and policy inputs to guide the framing of the Budget.

Sitharaman also held discussions with agriculturists and farmer organisations. These sessions are part of the governments annual pre-Budget exercise, which seeks feedback from a wide range of stakeholders before the Budget is tabled in Parliament early next year.

Pre-Budget consultations serve as a vital step in the budget formulation process, allowing the Finance Ministry to incorporate diverse perspectives from economists, industry leaders, and sectoral experts to shape policies that support sustainable growth and fiscal stability.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,550 mark

Safari Industries gains after Q2 PAT climbs 58% YoY to Rs 47 cr

Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

EUR/USD nearing 2-week high; deteriorating Eurozone investor sentiment index caps upside

BLS E-Services consolidated net profit rises 7.83% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story