Nifty October futures trade at premium

India VIX slumped 2.05% to 12.30.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,696.90, a premium of 122.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,574.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index advanced 82.05 points or 0.32% to 25,574.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 2.05% to 12.30.

Trent, Infosys and National Aluminium Company (Nalco) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

