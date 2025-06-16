Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

Image
Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty IT index closed up 1.57% at 39073.05 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd added 2.39%, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 2.32% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 2.16%. The Nifty IT index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 6.31% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.32% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.92% to close at 24946.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.84% to close at 81796.15 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NSE IX and Cyprus Stock Exchange ink strategic MoU

Barometers snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends near 24,950 mark

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Sterlite Tech jumps after launching AI-driven data centre solutions

Godrej Properties acquires 14-Acre land in East Bengaluru

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story