Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 1.57%

Nifty IT index closed up 1.57% at 39073.05 today. The index is up 3.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd added 2.39%, Persistent Systems Ltd gained 2.32% and Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd jumped 2.16%. The Nifty IT index is up 13.00% over last one year compared to the 6.31% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.32% and Nifty Commodities index added 1.08% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.92% to close at 24946.5 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.84% to close at 81796.15 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News