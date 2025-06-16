Godrej Properties acquires 14-Acre land in East Bengaluru

Godrej Properties (GPL) has announced the acquisition of a strategically located 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,500 crore from the proposed development.

With a projected development potential of roughly 1.5 million square feet of saleable area, the company intends to build a high-end residential project on the property.

This acquisition represents GPL's ongoing push into East Bengaluru, an area that is becoming more and more recognized as a prime residential and investment corridor, building on the success of its previous project, Godrej Woodscapes. Rapid infrastructure development, enhanced social amenities, and close proximity to important job centers like Whitefield, ITPL, and the soon-to-be Aerospace Park are all helping the micro-market.

Located approximately 5 km from National Highway 75 (NH-75), the site offers strong connectivity to key locations such as Budigere Cross, KR Puram, and the Whitefield micro-market. The region is witnessing substantial infrastructure upgrades, including the expansion of arterial road networks and the development of surrounding industrial and logistics hubs, further enhancing its appeal as a residential and commercial destination. These developments are expected to bolster Hoskotes position as an emerging urban hub, making it a compelling location for next-generation residential communities. Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, Hoskote is an important micro market for us in East Bengaluru. It continues to demonstrate strong demand for high-quality housing and aligns with our vision of developing best-in-class residential communities. We aim to build a high-quality development that creates long-term value for its residents.