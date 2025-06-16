NSE IX and Cyprus Stock Exchange ink strategic MoU

NSE International Exchange (NSE IX), based in GIFT City, Gandhinagar, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE), marking a new phase of collaboration between India and Cyprus. The agreement was formalized in Limassol during the roundtable event "Advancing a Strategic Economic Partnership", held as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modis visit to Cyprus and attended by H.E. Nikos Christodoulides, President of the Republic of Cyprus.

The MoU sets the stage for wide-ranging cooperation between NSE IX and CSE. Key focus areas include cross and dual listings, co-development of innovative financial products, research and knowledge sharing, capacity building, fintech initiatives, and investor outreach programs.

This partnership highlights the growing momentum to link Indian and European capital markets through GIFT City, strengthening Indias vision of establishing it as a premier global financial gateway. Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, noted during the ceremony: "This MoU paves the way for collaboration in dual and cross listings, joint development of innovative financial products, and cooperation in research, training, and capacity-building initiatives. It opens doors for outreach programs and future engagements in other areas of mutual interest. This partnership marks a new chapter in IndiaCyprus financial cooperation, involving Indias GIFT City as an international financial services center and promoting capital market innovation and global investor access for both countries."