NSE IX and Cyprus Stock Exchange ink strategic MoU

The MoU sets the stage for wide-ranging cooperation between NSE IX and CSE. Key focus areas include cross and dual listings, co-development of innovative financial products, research and knowledge sharing, capacity building, fintech initiatives, and investor outreach programs.
This partnership highlights the growing momentum to link Indian and European capital markets through GIFT City, strengthening Indias vision of establishing it as a premier global financial gateway.
Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, NSE, noted during the ceremony: "This MoU paves the way for collaboration in dual and cross listings, joint development of innovative financial products, and cooperation in research, training, and capacity-building initiatives. It opens doors for outreach programs and future engagements in other areas of mutual interest. This partnership marks a new chapter in IndiaCyprus financial cooperation, involving Indias GIFT City as an international financial services center and promoting capital market innovation and global investor access for both countries."
V. Balasubramaniam, MD & CEO, NSE International Exchange, added: "NSE IX's collaboration with the Cyprus Stock Exchange is a strategic step towards building robust cross-border market infrastructure. With our shared vision of enhancing international financial connectivity, this MoU will drive long-term value for investors and institutions across Europe and India."
