Barometers snap 2-day losses; Nifty ends near 24,950 mark

The domestic equity indices ended with significant gains today, snapping two-day losing streak. This rebound came despite ongoing concerns over escalating geopolitical tensions between Israel and Iran. Investors remained focused on crude oil prices, bond market movements, and the outcome of the upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later this week. The Nifty closed near the 24,950 mark.

All the sectoral indices on the NSE were ended in green with IT, realty and oil & gas shares advancing the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex gained 677.55 points or 0.84% to 81,796.15. The Nifty 50 index jumped 227.90 points or 0.92% to 24,946.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.87% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.15%. The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,977 shares rose and 2,107 shares fell. A total of 169 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.60% to 14.84. Economy: Inflation measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) fell to a 14-month low of 0.39% in May from 0.85% in April, data released by the government on Monday showed. This marks the lowest rate since March 2024,when it stood at 0.26%. The decline in WPI inflation was primarily driven by a sharp decrease in food prices.

Meanwhile, the trade deficit for May 2025 narrowed to $21.88 billion from a five-month high of $26.42 billion in April, commerce Ministry said on June 16. Imports declined 1.7% yearon-year to $60.61 billion, while exports dipped 2.2% to $38.73 billion in the same period. IPO update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Oswal Pumps received bids for 2,04,80,688 shares as against 1,62,12,980 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Monday (16 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 1.26 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (13 June 2025) and it will close on Tuesday (17 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 584 and 614 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 24 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index jumped 1.57% to 39,073.05. The index increased 1.59% in the two consecutive trading sessions. Mphasis (up 2.34%), Persistent Systems (up 2.13%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 2.12%), Coforge (up 2.09%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.03%), HCL Technologies (up 1.52%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.48%), Infosys (up 1.19%), Wipro (up 0.58%) and LTIMindtree (up 0.2%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Motors dropped 3.56% after its UK-based unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), issued a softer outlook for FY26, dampening investor sentiment. JLR now expects an EBIT margin of 5-7% for FY26, down from the 8.5% it clocked in FY25. Adding to the pressure, the company guided for free cash flow to be "close to zero" this year, compared to 1.5 billion pounds in FY25.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries shed 0.52%. The pharma major announced the appointment of Kirti Ganorkar as the managing director (MD) of the company, effective 1 September 2025, for a term of five years. Meanwhile, the company confirmed that the USFDA conducted a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) inspection of its Halol facility in Gujarat, India, from 2 June to 13 June 2025. Upon the conclusion of the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form-483 with 8 observations. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose 1.48% after the company announced a long-term strategic partnership with Salling Group to drive sustainability, technological innovation, and improve organizational efficiency.

Spicejet fell 2.19%. The companys standalone net profit surged 173% to Rs 324.87 crore in Q4 FY25 as against Rs 119 crore posted in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations fell 13.4% year on year to Rs 1,360.87 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25. Lupin added 0.56%. The company announced that it has signed a license and supply agreement with Sino Universal Pharmaceuticals (SUP) for the commercialization of Tiotropium Dry Powder Inhaler (DPI) capsules in China for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. HBL Engineering gained 2.30% after the company announced that it had secured a contract worth Rs 132.95 crore from South Central Railway for the deployment of the indigenously developed Kavach safety system.

United Drilling Tools (UDTL) hit the upper circuit of 20% after the company announced that it has secured a significant order from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation for the supply of large outer diameter (OD) casing pipes with connector totaling to Rs 107.55 crore. Belrise Industries rallied 4.29% after the company reported a 722.3% jump in net profit to Rs 110.02 crore while revenue rose 49% to Rs 2,274.35 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024. Global Markets: European markets advanced on Monday, rebounding from Fridays losses, which were triggered by escalating tensions as Israel and Iran launched airstrikes against each other, raising fears of a prolonged and deadly conflict.

Most Asian stocks ended higher, as investors kept a cautious eye on the rising geopolitical tensions while also digesting a fresh batch of Chinese economic data. Oil prices surged after Israel and Iran exchanged strikes over the weekend, stoking fears of a broader conflict in the region. Gold followed suit, climbing higher as investors rushed to the comfort of safe-haven assets. Back in Asia, the spotlight was on China. The country released a mix of economic indicators that painted a somewhat uneven picture. Retail sales in May shot up 6.4% from a year earlier, signaling a boost in consumer spending. But industrial output slowed to 5.8% year-on-year, down from 6.1% in April.

Meanwhile, fixed-asset investment rose 3.7% in the January-May period, slightly weaker than the 4% growth seen in the first four months. There was a silver lining, though: the urban unemployment rate dipped to 5.0% in May, the lowest since November 2023. Over on Wall Street, all three major US indexes sank on Friday, spooked by the Middle East flare-up and surging energy prices. The Dow tumbled 1.79%, the S&P 500 fell 1.13%, and the Nasdaq slid 1.30%. Focus was now squarely on a Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Fed is set to kick off a two-day meeting from Tuesday, and is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged, around 4.5%, at the end of the meeting on Wednesday.