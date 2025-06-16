Sterlite Tech jumps after launching AI-driven data centre solutions

Sterlite Technologies (STL) surged 7.57% to Rs 89.66 after the company announced the launch of new generation data centre solutions, ranging from cabling to end-to-end connectivity offerings designed to meet the demands of AI-driven data centre.

According to an exchange filing, this new-age solution is engineered to meet the requirements of hyperscalers, colocation providers, enterprises, and telecom service providers in building agile, scalable, and sustainable data centre infrastructure.

The company stated that with the global data centre market projected to reach $517 billion by 2030growing at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030legacy infrastructure cabling systems are buckling under the pressure of lower latency demands, increasing network speeds, higher density requirements, and sustainability mandates. With this launch, STL aims to bridge the gap by leveraging its 30+ years of leadership in optical network connectivity.

The company highlighted that its data centre products are designed and manufactured in state-of-the-art facilities, fully compliant with global standards such as ANSI/TIA-942, TIA-568, and ISO 11801. Each solution comes backed by a 25-year performance warranty, ensuring long-term reliability. STLs Data Centre solution includes high-performance fibre and copper cabling systems designed for modern buildings, campuses, and data centres. The copper systems ensure reliable data, security, and AV connectivity, while riser and campus fibre cabling support high-speed, low-latency networking for smart infrastructure. Pre-terminated multi-fibre systems with LC/MPO connectors offer scalable, space-efficient solutions ideal for data centres. STL Celesta, featuring high-density IBR technology, delivers a high-capacity, low-latency solution for scalable, future-ready inter-data centre connectivity.

To boost its distribution network and accessibility across India, STL has entered into a strategic partnership with Tech Data India, a subsidiary of TD SYNNEX. Tech Data is a leading global IT distributor and solutions aggregator with a strong presence in over 70 cities across the country. Its extensive edge-to-cloud technology portfolio spans high-growth sectors such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, IoT, big data and analytics, mobility, and everything-as-a-service (XaaS). Rahul Puri, CEO, Optical Networking Business, STL, said, The future of data centres lies in architectures that balance scale, speed, and sustainability. In todays AI-driven era, data center solutions arent just about moving datatheyre about enabling intelligence at scale. At STL, we recognise that every data centre has unique requirements. We therefore pair our cutting-edge solutions with bespoke design services, ensuring each deployment meets every unique requirement and is on time. Together, were not just building infrastructure; were architecting the backbone for tomorrows digital economy.

Bejoy Thekkekara, Senior Director, Networking, Tech Data India, said, "As the exclusive distributor for STL in India, Tech Data leverages its global presence to enhance market reach and support future expansion into other geographies. Tech Datas capabilities and commitment lies in onboarding new partners, accelerating STL's go-to-market, and bolstering brand positioning through market insights based on our deep expertise in the IT channel and ecosystem. Additionally, Tech Data brings to the table supply chain efficiency, as well as essential financing support through our Tech Data Capital offering, empowering STL to thrive in a competitive landscape." Sterlite Technologies is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, rural, FTTx, enterprise and data centre networks.