Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index rises 2.50%
Nifty IT index closed up 2.50% at 31403.35 today. The index is up 4.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Mphasis Ltd gained 4.16%, Wipro Ltd rose 3.71% and LTIMindtree Ltd added 3.14%. The Nifty IT index is down 4.00% over last one year compared to the 4.34% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index added 1.67% and Nifty Metal index increased 1.55% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.68% to close at 23123.65 while the SENSEX added 0.69% to close at 74616.58 today.

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First Published: Apr 07 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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