Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index declines 3.40%

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended down 3.40% at 1492.15 today. The index is down 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd slipped 6.12%, Dish TV India Ltd dropped 4.92% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell 4.90%. The Nifty Media index is down 30.00% over last one year compared to the 4.65% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Pharma index is down 2.87% and Nifty PSE index is down 2.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 is down 0.44% to close at 22929.25 while the SENSEX is down 0.26% to close at 75939.21 today.

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

