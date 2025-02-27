Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.58%

Nifty Media index closed down 3.58% at 1436.85 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd dropped 6.92%, Tips Music Ltd fell 4.08% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 3.63%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 31.00% over last one year compared to the 2.71% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.09% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.01% to close at 22545.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.01% to close at 74612.43 today.

