Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.58%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index falls 3.58%

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index closed down 3.58% at 1436.85 today. The index has slipped 7.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd dropped 6.92%, Tips Music Ltd fell 4.08% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 3.63%. The Nifty Media index has fallen 31.00% over last one year compared to the 2.71% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has dropped 2.09% and Nifty Auto index has slid 1.51% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.01% to close at 22545.05 while the SENSEX increased 0.01% to close at 74612.43 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Board of Coal India approves levy of Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge on all mine of Northern Coalfields

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Japanese shares see modest gains on a weaker yen

China Shanghai composite index rise 0.23%

Bank, NBFCs shares spurts after RBI eases risk weigh on lending

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story