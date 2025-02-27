Board of Coal India approves levy of Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge on all mine of Northern Coalfields

At meeting held on 27 February 2025

The Board of Coal India at its meeting held on 27 February 2024 has approved the following:

- "Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge of Rs. 300/- per tonne, over and above the notified price of coal shall be levied uniformly across all mines of Northern Coalfields on and from 1 May 2025.

- The expected additional revenue will be around Rs 3877.50 crore.

