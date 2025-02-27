Board of Coal India approves levy of Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge on all mine of Northern Coalfields

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
At meeting held on 27 February 2025

The Board of Coal India at its meeting held on 27 February 2024 has approved the following:

- "Singrauli Punarasthapan Charge of Rs. 300/- per tonne, over and above the notified price of coal shall be levied uniformly across all mines of Northern Coalfields on and from 1 May 2025.

- The expected additional revenue will be around Rs 3877.50 crore.

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

