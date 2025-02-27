Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty March futures trade at premium

Nifty March futures trade at premium

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NSE India VIX dropped 2.97% to 13.31.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,660, a premium of 114.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,545.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 2.50 points or 0.01% to 22,545.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.97% to 13.31.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Japanese shares see modest gains on a weaker yen

China Shanghai composite index rise 0.23%

Bank, NBFCs shares spurts after RBI eases risk weigh on lending

Benchmarks ends near flat line; Nifty settles below 22,550 level

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its aviation suite at Philippine Airlines

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story