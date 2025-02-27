Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 2.97% to 13.31.

The Nifty March 2025 futures closed at 22,660, a premium of 114.95 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,545.05 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 2.50 points or 0.01% to 22,545.05.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.97% to 13.31.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The March 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 March 2025

Powered by Capital Market - Live News