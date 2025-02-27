Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Japanese shares see modest gains on a weaker yen

Japanese shares see modest gains on a weaker yen

Image
Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Japanese markets eked out modest gains as a weaker yen helped lift export-related stocks. The Nikkei average rose 0.30 percent to 38,256.17 while the broader Topix index settled 0.73 percent higher at 2,736.25. Shares of convenience store operator Seven & i Holdings plummeted 11 percent after the founding Ito family of the company failed to secure financing for a $58 billion management buyout.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

China Shanghai composite index rise 0.23%

Bank, NBFCs shares spurts after RBI eases risk weigh on lending

Benchmarks ends near flat line; Nifty settles below 22,550 level

Ramco Systems successfully deploys its aviation suite at Philippine Airlines

Rikhav Securities hits the floor after CFO Hemant Hasmukh Shah resigns

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story