Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 1.83%

Last Updated : Mar 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index ended up 1.83% at 1488.95 today. The index has lost 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd jumped 5.90%, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd rose 3.18% and Saregama India Ltd gained 2.60%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 25.00% over last one year compared to the 0.26% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index has slid 1.19% and Nifty IT index has dropped 0.85% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.03% to close at 22552.5 while the SENSEX has declined 0.01% to close at 74332.58 today.

First Published: Mar 07 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

