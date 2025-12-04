Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Nifty Media index closed down 1.45% at 1441.4 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd fell 2.86%, Tips Music Ltd dropped 2.67% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 2.42%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 6.40% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.41% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.18% to close at 26033.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 85265.32 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Benchmarks snap 4-day losses; Nifty end above 26,000 level

SEBI introduces single window gateway for low risk foreign investors

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Brigade Enterprises acquires 4.04 acre land in Neopolis Phase 3, Hyderabad

Lupin enters into exclusive licensing agreement with Valorum Biologics

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story