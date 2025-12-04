Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.45%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.45% at 1441.4 today. The index has lost 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, PVR Inox Ltd fell 2.86%, Tips Music Ltd dropped 2.67% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slipped 2.42%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 31.00% over last one year compared to the 6.40% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 1.41% and Nifty Realty index increased 0.54% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.18% to close at 26033.75 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.19% to close at 85265.32 today.

