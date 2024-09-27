Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.55%

Nifty Media index closed down 1.55% at 2114.8 today. The index has lost 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd fell 3.96%, PVR Inox Ltd slipped 3.18% and Tips Industries Ltd shed 2.53%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 34.09% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.51% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.14% to close at 26178.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.31% to close at 85571.85 today.

