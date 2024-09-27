Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.55%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 1.55%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Media index closed down 1.55% at 2114.8 today. The index has lost 0.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Saregama India Ltd fell 3.96%, PVR Inox Ltd slipped 3.18% and Tips Industries Ltd shed 2.53%. The Nifty Media index has decreased 5.00% over last one year compared to the 34.09% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 1.51% and Nifty Realty index has slid 1.19% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.14% to close at 26178.95 while the SENSEX has declined 0.31% to close at 85571.85 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Forex reserves advance for 6th week to hit record high of $692.3 billlion

'Total non-compliance': SC raps CAQM over failing to curb Delhi's pollution

Haryana polls LIVE: Final decision on CM pick will be taken by Congress high command, says Hooda

LIVE news: BJP wrongly overpowered MCD, stole mandate, says Arvind Kejriwal

IBPS RRB Clerk 2024: Result announced at ibps.in; check details inside

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story