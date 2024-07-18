Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index registers a drop of 3.57%

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Media index closed down 3.57% at 2009.65 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd fell 8.43%, Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd dropped 7.35% and Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd shed 4.19%. The Nifty Media index has increased 2.00% over last one year compared to the 25.05% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index increased 2.22% and Nifty PSE index has dropped 1.37% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 0.76% to close at 24800.85 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.78% to close at 81343.46 today.

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

