Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.91% to Rs 1268.97 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 15.40% to Rs 162.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 1268.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1257.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1268.971257.5318.2119.92249.35276.55219.64252.98162.03191.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp