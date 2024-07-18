Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 5:06 PM IST
Sales rise 0.91% to Rs 1268.97 crore

Net profit of Tata Technologies declined 15.40% to Rs 162.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 1268.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1257.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1268.971257.53 1 OPM %18.2119.92 -PBDT249.35276.55 -10 PBT219.64252.98 -13 NP162.03191.53 -15

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

