Tata Technologies consolidated net profit declines 15.40% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.91% to Rs 1268.97 croreNet profit of Tata Technologies declined 15.40% to Rs 162.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 191.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.91% to Rs 1268.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1257.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1268.971257.53 1 OPM %18.2119.92 -PBDT249.35276.55 -10 PBT219.64252.98 -13 NP162.03191.53 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News