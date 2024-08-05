Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index declines 4.85%, NIFTY Tumbles 2.68%

Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended down 4.85% at 8862.5 today. The index is down 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Jindal Stainless Ltd slipped 7.21%, Hindustan Copper Ltd dropped 6.71% and National Aluminium Company Ltd shed 6.62%. The Nifty Metal index is up 34.00% over last one year compared to the 23.25% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 4.58% and Nifty Realty index has dropped 4.32% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has slid 2.68% to close at 24055.6 while the SENSEX is down 2.74% to close at 78759.4 today.

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

