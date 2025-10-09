Nifty closes above 25,150 mark; metal shares climb

The key equity benchmarks ended with major gains today as optimism built ahead of TCS Q2 results. Market participants also kept a close watch on quarterly business updates and ongoing IPO activity. The Nifty settled above 25,150 mark.

All the sectoral indices in the NSE were ended in green with Metal, IT and pharma shares advancing the most.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 398.44 points or 0.49% to 82,17210. The Nifty 50 index added 135.65 points or 0.54% to 25,181.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.75% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.18%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 2,109 shares rose and 2,070 shares fell. A total of 176 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.86% to 10.12. IPO Update: The initial public offer of Rubicon Research received bids for 51,86,820 shares as against 1,64,55,670 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:42 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.32 times. The initial public offer of LG Electronics received bids for 3,53,10,15,085 shares as against 7,13,34,320 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 49.50 times.

The initial public offer of Anantam Highways Trust received bids for 2,08,10,100 shares as against 2,24,49,000 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.93 times. The initial public offer of Canara Robeco Asset Management Company received bids for 69,50,384 shares as against 3,48,98,051 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:45 IST on Thursday (9 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.20 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index jumped 1.12% to 35,628.50. The index rallied 2.65% in the two consecutive trading sessions. HCL Technologies (up 2.16%), LTIMindtree (up 1.78%), Persistent Systems (up 1.53%), Oracle Financial Services Software (up 1.32%) and Tata Consultancy Services (up 1.2%) were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys (up 0.94%), Wipro (up 0.89%), Tech Mahindra (up 0.57%), Mphasis (up 0.29%) and Coforge (up 0.27%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight: Tata Steel added 2.73% after the companys India crude steel production surged 7% to 5.67 million tons in Q2 FY26 compared with 5.28 million tons in Q2 FY25. The growth was driven by the normalisation of operations following the completion of the relining of the G Blast Furnace at Jamshedpur. On a half-year basis, production increased 3% YoY to 10.9 million tons. G M Breweries surged 16.79% after the company reported a 61% surge in standalone net profit of Rs 34.89 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 21.67 crore posted in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations (excluding excise duty) increased 21.15% YoY to Rs 180.52 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose 0.89% after its Hydrocarbon Onshore business (L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore) secured an ultra-mega order to set up a Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) plant and allied facilities in the Middle East. The order, valued at over Rs 15,000 crore, was won by L&T in consortium with Greece-based Consolidated Contractors Group S.A.L. (CCC). Under the consortium, L&T will act as the lead partner responsible for engineering and procurement, while CCC will manage construction activities. Niyogin Fintech declined 1.89%. The company has reported 65.8% jump in IserveU Tech net revenue to Rs 16.8 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 10.1 crore in Q2 FY25. The IserveU Tech Order book stood at Rs 595 crore as on 30 September 2025, up from approximately Rs 585 crore at the end of the previous quarter. Gross Loan AUM as on 30 September 2025 was Rs 236.2 crore, up 44.2% YoY and up 6.3% QoQ.

Saatvik Green Energy hit upper circuit of 10%% after the company reported a strong set of numbers for the June quarter. Net profit rose 459% year-on-year to Rs 118.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 21.2 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 272% YoY to Rs 915.7 crore from Rs 245.9 crore in Q1 FY25. Lupin added 2.44% after the company announced plans to set up a $250 million manufacturing facility in Coral Springs, Florida. The plant will produce over 25 respiratory medicines, including albuterol inhalers used by children with asthma and U.S. service members. The investment covers research, infrastructure, and capital spending over five years. It is expected to create more than 200 skilled jobs in Broward County by 2030.

Prestige Estates Projects climbed 4.44% after the Bengaluru-based developer achieved sales of Rs 18,143.7 crore in H1 FY26, up 157% year-on-year, surpassing its full-year FY25 performance. In the second quarter alone, Prestige clocked sales of Rs 6,017.3 crore, a 50% year-on-year increase, propelled by steady housing demand across geographies and segments. During Q2, the company sold 4.42 million square feet or 2,069 units, up 47% from a year earlier. Eicher Motors shed 0.12%. The company said that VE Commercial Vehicles (VECV) would make an investment of Rs 544 crore for the production and final assembly of the Volvo Groups globally 12-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). The new AMT facility will have an initial capacity to produce up to 40,000 units p.a.

Info Edge (India)fell 1.58%. The company said that it has recorded standalone billings of Rs 729 crore during quarter ended on 30 September 2025, which is higher by 12.1% as compared with billings value of Rs 650.3 crore posted in the same period last year. Global Markets: Most European market advanced while Asian market traded higher as investors doubled down on all things AI-related. South Korean markets are closed for a holiday. Japan's Nikkei index traded strong after data showed offshore funds bought a net 2.5 trillion yen ($16.40 billion) worth of Japanese shares in the week through 04 October 2025.

Meanwhile, Beijing announced new restrictions on the export of rare earth minerals and equipment that have been a sticking point in trade talks with the United States. In Hong Kong, shares of Hang Seng Bank skyrocketed nearly 30% after HSBC proposed to take it private, valuing the bank at more than 290 billion Hong Kong dollars ($37 billion). HSBC reportedly owns around 63% of Hang Seng Bank, pegging the deal value at HK$106 billion. HSBC has asked Hang Seng Banks board to put forward a privatization proposal to shareholders via a scheme of arrangement under Hong Kongs Companies Ordinance. Overnight, the broad index S&P 500 climbed 0.58% to close at 6,753.72, notching its eighth winning day of the last nine. Gains on the index were led by the information technology, utilities and industrials sectors, which notched fresh closing highs.