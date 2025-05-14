Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index gains 2.46%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.46% at 9052.1 today. The index has gained 11.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Steel Authority of India Ltd rose 5.76%, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd gained 5.04% and National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 4.92%. The Nifty Metal index has fallen 3.00% over last one year compared to the 11.02% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 1.70% and Nifty Energy index added 1.42% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.36% to close at 24666.9 while the SENSEX increased 0.22% to close at 81330.56 today.

First Published: May 14 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

