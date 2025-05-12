K.P.R. Mill slides after Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 204 cr

K.P.R. Mill declined 8.93% to Rs 1,202.75 after the company's consolidated net profit fell 4.24% to Rs 204.55 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 213.61 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 4.61% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,700.95 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 1.01% YoY to Rs 280.73 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 4.8% to Rs 1,499.42 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,430.70 crore in Q4 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 1,306.47 crore (up 18.45% YoY) and employee benefit expenses was at Rs 183.66 crore (up 20.64% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 11.03 crore ( down 43.98% YoY) during the period under review.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.21% to Rs 815.11 crore in FY25 as against 805.35 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations jumped 5.35% to Rs 6,135.73 crore in FY25 as compared with Rs 5,823.88 crore in FY24.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share of Re 1 each, subject to approval of shareholders.

K.P.R. Mill is a textile manufactures in India, known for its diverse product portfolio, which includes readymade knitted apparel; fabric; compact, melange, carded, polyster, combed and red label yarn. It delivers outstanding quality products to its customers worldwide - over 60 countries.

