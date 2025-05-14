Sai Life Sciences jumps after stellar Q4 results

Sai Life Sciences jumped 4.61% to Rs 759 after the company's net profit surged 105% to Rs 170 crore on 16% increase in revenue fropm operations to Rs 1695 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

EBITDA jumped 42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 425 crore in Q4FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 25% in Q4 FY25, compared to 20% in Q4 FY24. Profit before tax rose 108% YoY to Rs 228 crore in Q4FY25.

For the full year, net profit rose 57% to Rs 88 crore on 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 580 crore in the year ended March 2025 over the year ended March 2024. EBITDA rose 30% YoY to Rs 161 crore in FY25. EBITDA margin was unchaged at 28% in FY25. PBT climbed 56% YoY to Rs 119 crore in FY25.

Krishna Kanumuri, managing director and CEO, Sai Life Sciences, said, "We are pleased to report a strong performance for FY25, ably supported by solid execution, capacity expansion, and deeper engagement with our customers. Our integrated CRDMO model continues to add value, helping us deliver seamless solutions across the drug development lifecycle to our global and biotech partners.

One of the highlights of the year was the launch of our Peptide Research Centre, set up to meet the growing demand for complex peptide synthesis and conjugation. This investment marks another step forward in strengthening our capabilities to support next-generation therapeutics. We remain focused on investing in technology, infrastructure, and talent to stay aligned with the evolving needs of our clients. As we step into FY26, our priorities remain clear - to expand our capabilities, improve execution, and deliver lasting value to our stakeholders.

Siva Chittor, director and chief financial officer, Sai Life Sciences added, "We are pleased to report a strong FY25 performance, driven by consistent momentum across our CDMO and CRO segments. Revenue grew by 16% and our EBITDA margin expanded to 25%, in line with our growth aspirations. Profit after tax grew by 105%, supported by stable finance costs and operating leverage. With the completion of our planned Rs 720 Cr debt repayment, we have significantly strengthened our balance sheet and expect lower interest costs starting FY26. Capex for the year stood at Rs 408 Cr, focused on enhancing our manufacturing footprint and expanding discovery capabilities. We remain committed to disciplined execution and prudent capital allocation as we continue to build on our growth momentum and deliver long-term value to stakeholders."

Hyderabad-based Sai Life Sciences is a leading global contract research, development, and manufacturing organization (CRDMO) that partners with innovator pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines. The company offers integrated solutions spanning medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and advanced technology platforms.

