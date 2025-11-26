Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.06% at 10280.7 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose 4.39%, JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.81% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 3.53%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 8.31% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.79% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.24% to close at 26205.3 while the SENSEX increased 1.21% to close at 85609.51 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR ends marginally lower as positive local equities limit downside

Japanese markets rally, Nikkei jumps 1.85%

China benchmark slips 0.15%

RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Indusind Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.34 crore in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story