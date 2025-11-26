Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.06%, NIFTY climbs 1.24%

Nifty Metal index ended up 2.06% at 10280.7 today. The index has lost 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd rose 4.39%, JSW Steel Ltd gained 3.81% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 3.53%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 15.00% over last one year compared to the 8.31% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Commodities index increased 1.79% and Nifty Energy index increased 1.74% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.24% to close at 26205.3 while the SENSEX increased 1.21% to close at 85609.51 today.

