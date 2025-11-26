RenServ Global Pvt standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 141.90 crore

Net profit of RenServ Global Pvt rose 75.00% to Rs 2.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 141.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 121.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.141.90121.4015.367.255.903.004.000.902.801.60

