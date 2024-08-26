Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 2.16%

Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Nifty Metal index ended up 2.16% at 9490.75 today. The index has added 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd jumped 5.09%, Steel Authority of India Ltd added 4.52% and Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 4.22%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 46.00% over last one year compared to the 29.82% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index increased 1.76% and Nifty IT index increased 1.39% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.76% to close at 25010.6 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.75% to close at 81698.11 today.

First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

