China markets end marginally higher

The dollar was under selling pressure and bond yields softened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled imminent interest-rate cuts.
Gold firmed up and oil jumped about 1 percent in Asian trading after high-level Gaze ceasefire talks in Cairo ended without final agreement.
Israeli and Hezbollah forces engaged in extensive exchanges of fire early Sunday morning along the Israel-Lebanon border, marking a significant escalation in their longstanding conflict.
China's Shanghai Composite fluctuated before finishing marginally higher at 2,855.52. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.06 percent to 17,798.73, extending a three-week running run.
