China markets end marginally higher

Asian stocks ended mostly higher on Monday, even as Japanese markets fell notably as the dollar sank to a three-week trough against the yen on dovish Fed outlook and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda's hawkish remarks on Friday reaffirming his resolve to raise interest rates.

The dollar was under selling pressure and bond yields softened after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled imminent interest-rate cuts.

Gold firmed up and oil jumped about 1 percent in Asian trading after high-level Gaze ceasefire talks in Cairo ended without final agreement.

Israeli and Hezbollah forces engaged in extensive exchanges of fire early Sunday morning along the Israel-Lebanon border, marking a significant escalation in their longstanding conflict.