Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.88%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.88%

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty Metal index ended up 3.88% at 9981.15 today. The index has added 12.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Zinc Ltd jumped 19.62%, Vedanta Ltd rose 7.22% and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 5.14%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 72.00% over last one year compared to the 23.01% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index increased 2.10% and Nifty Commodities index increased 2.05% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 witnessed a rise of 0.12% to close at 22529.05 while the SENSEX has declined 0.07% to close at 73953.31 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index records a surge of 3.62%, NIFTY climbs 1.62%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 3.11%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index records a surge of 2.86%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index records a surge of 2.21%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Pharma Index records a surge of 0.88%

Singapore Exchange Market ends lower

Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.1%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 22,500; VIX rises 6.26%

City Union Bank Q4 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 255 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story