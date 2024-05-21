Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.1%

Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.1%

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hong Kong share market finished session steep lower on Tuesday, 21 May 2024, as profit booking resumed on waning optimism over China's latest housing rescue plan due to concerns of insufficient funding to clear a massive stock of housing inventory. Market selloff pressure intensified further amid concerns about corporate financial performances after Li Autos earnings fell short of market expectations.

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index stumbled 415.60 points, or 2.12%, to 19.220.62. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 144.02 points, or 2.07%, to 6,820.97.

Shares of EV maker Li Autos plunged 19.3% to HK$80.65, after it reported a 37% decline in first quarter earnings to 591.1 million yuan (US$81.7 million) amid a bruising price war. Its peers also tumbled with BYD declining 4.4% to HK$217, Geely losing 3.8% to HK$10.24, and Xpeng tumbling 10.5% to HK$30.65 ahead of its earnings announcement later today.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.61%

Hong Kong Market tumbles on downbeat earnings

Hong Kong Market surges 1.77%

Hong Kong Market recovers 0.52% on bargain buying

Hong Kong Market falls 0.21%

Nifty May futures trade at premium

Nifty ends above 22,500; VIX rises 6.26%

City Union Bank Q4 PAT climbs 17% YoY to Rs 255 crore

NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 16.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Vascon Engineers consolidated net profit declines 66.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story