Hong Kong Market tumbles 2.1%

At closing bell, the benchmark Hang Seng Index stumbled 415.60 points, or 2.12%, to 19.220.62. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index dropped 144.02 points, or 2.07%, to 6,820.97.
Shares of EV maker Li Autos plunged 19.3% to HK$80.65, after it reported a 37% decline in first quarter earnings to 591.1 million yuan (US$81.7 million) amid a bruising price war. Its peers also tumbled with BYD declining 4.4% to HK$217, Geely losing 3.8% to HK$10.24, and Xpeng tumbling 10.5% to HK$30.65 ahead of its earnings announcement later today.
