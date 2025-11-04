Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index registers a drop of 1.44%

Nifty Metal index closed down 1.44% at 10499.05 today. The index has added 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Welspun Corp Ltd dropped 2.94%, Hindustan Copper Ltd fell 2.74% and National Aluminium Company Ltd slipped 2.26%. The Nifty Metal index has increased 14.00% over last one year compared to the 6.68% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index has slid 1.11% and Nifty IT index has slid 1.06% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has declined 0.64% to close at 25597.65 while the SENSEX has slid 0.62% to close at 83459.15 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News