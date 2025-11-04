Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 11.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 45.47% to Rs 567.32 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 11.78% to Rs 66.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 45.47% to Rs 567.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 389.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.567.32389.9921.2124.75107.5590.7768.6765.1566.9759.91

