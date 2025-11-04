Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 177.79% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.04% to Rs 316.63 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 177.79% to Rs 279.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 100.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.04% to Rs 316.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 319.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.316.63319.96129.3241.30401.22129.66321.2749.82279.29100.54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News