Vijaya Diagnostic Centre consolidated net profit rises 2.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre rose 2.75% to Rs 43.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 42.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 10.17% to Rs 201.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 182.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.201.56182.9540.6041.5380.2574.0257.9857.1943.2842.12

