DEE Development Engineers consolidated net profit declines 19.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of DEE Development Engineers declined 19.77% to Rs 17.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 22.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.16% to Rs 270.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.270.00194.0216.3215.3635.5038.6622.3426.1417.8622.26

