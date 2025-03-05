Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index rises 4.04%, NIFTY jumps 1.15%

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed up 4.04% at 8685.2 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Hindustan Copper Ltd gained 7.45%, Welspun Corp Ltd rose 6.94% and National Aluminium Company Ltd added 5.70%. The Nifty Metal index is up 5.00% over last one year compared to the 0.08% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSE index added 3.28% and Nifty Media index increased 3.14% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 increased 1.15% to close at 22337.3 while the SENSEX added 1.01% to close at 73730.23 today.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

