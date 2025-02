Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit rises 37.95% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 2245.37 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories rose 37.95% to Rs 248.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 179.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 2245.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2052.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.2245.372052.8520.6216.12466.38319.93367.92220.43248.14179.88

