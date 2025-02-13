Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit declines 10.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.47% to Rs 338.94 crore

Net profit of Harsha Engineers International declined 10.07% to Rs 26.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 4.47% to Rs 338.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 324.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.338.94324.4512.6212.2547.3648.0037.2837.9826.6929.68

