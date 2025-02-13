BCL Industries consolidated net profit declines 37.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.20% to Rs 735.43 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries declined 37.30% to Rs 19.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 30.62 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 18.20% to Rs 735.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 622.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.735.43622.196.328.7840.4647.0228.8637.5119.2030.62

