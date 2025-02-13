Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.46% to Rs 5.86 croreNet profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 11.27% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.46% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.867.10 -17 OPM %-30.38-13.10 -PBDT8.9410.16 -12 PBT8.669.96 -13 NP8.829.94 -11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content