Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.27% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.46% to Rs 5.86 crore

Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries declined 11.27% to Rs 8.82 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.46% to Rs 5.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 7.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.867.10-30.38-13.108.9410.168.669.968.829.94

