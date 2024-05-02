Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.29%

Nifty PSE index ended up 2.29% at 10222 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, REC Ltd rose 9.22%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 7.69% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 5.96%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 114.00% over last one year compared to the 25.20% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.58% and Nifty Metal index added 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.19% to close at 22648.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.17% to close at 74611.11 today.

