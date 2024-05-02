Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.29%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index records a surge of 2.29%

Last Updated : May 02 2024 | 9:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSE index ended up 2.29% at 10222 today. The index has added 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, REC Ltd rose 9.22%, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd gained 7.69% and Power Finance Corporation Ltd added 5.96%. The Nifty PSE index has increased 114.00% over last one year compared to the 25.20% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index has slid 1.58% and Nifty Metal index added 1.13% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.19% to close at 22648.2 while the SENSEX increased 0.17% to close at 74611.11 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index registers a drop of 6.65%, NIFTY Crashes 1.51%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.37%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 2.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index declines 2.66%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index rises 3.34%

Coforge consolidated net profit rises 94.86% in the March 2024 quarter

Industrial &amp; Prudential Investment Company consolidated net profit declines 10.22% in the March 2024 quarter

INR Stays Range Bound

Euro Stays Supported Above $1.07 Mark

Astec Lifesciences reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.97 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 02 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story