Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.25%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index gains 2.25%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nifty PSU Bank index ended up 2.25% at 7134.35 today. The index has gained 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, UCO Bank rose 11.66%, Indian Overseas Bank added 8.30% and Punjab & Sind Bank jumped 7.59%. The Nifty PSU Bank index has soared 32.00% over last one year compared to the 17.32% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Realty index gained 2.14% and Nifty Financial Services index added 1.10% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.04% to close at 24467.45 while the SENSEX increased 0.14% to close at 80956.33 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Changes in Whistle Blowers Protection Act not part of current session: Govt

Kotak AMC set to enter AIF space; to launch Rs 2,000 cr private credit fund

Tech wrap Dec 4: OnePlus 13R, Vivo X200 series, Backbone One controller

Premium

PierSight's Varuna satellite set for 24/7 all-weather maritime surveillance

DMRC finishes longest underground tunnel on Tughlakabad-Aerocity route

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story