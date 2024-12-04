Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Aye Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 15.33% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 43.55% to Rs 356.80 crore

Net profit of Aye Finance Pvt rose 15.33% to Rs 46.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 43.55% to Rs 356.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 248.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales356.80248.56 44 OPM %50.2956.16 -PBDT67.9065.55 4 PBT62.6462.25 1 NP46.8640.63 15

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

